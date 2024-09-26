  • Subscribe
    1. Ground Handling

    Talma Reinforces its Leadership at Expoalimentaria 2024 as a Key Partner of the Export Sector

    Sept. 26, 2024
    During the event, Talma will present its innovations in specialized airport services for the handling of perishable cargo, refrigerated storage solutions and international certifications that guarantee compliance with world-class standards.
    Talma, a leading airport services company in Latin America and member of Grupo Sandoval, is taking part for the seventh consecutive year in Expoalimentaria, the most important food and beverage industry event in Latin America.

    In 2024, the company strengthened its presence by becoming an official sponsor of the fair, which brings together 449 companies and more than 20,000 international visitors and buyers at the Jockey Exhibition Center. 

    Organized by the Asociación de Exportadores (ADEX), Expoalimentaria is a strategic platform where Talma reaffirms its commitment to the development of the agri-export sector, consolidating its leadership in airport services and logistics solutions for exporters.

    "We are very pleased to be taking part for the seventh consecutive year in the Expoalimentaria fair, a key event for strengthening commercial relationships, identifying new business opportunities and highlighting our ability to provide comprehensive solutions in the handling of perishable products," said Jan Klauer, commercial manager of Talma Peru.

    During the event, Talma will present its innovations in specialized airport services for the handling of perishable cargo, refrigerated storage solutions and international certifications that guarantee compliance with world-class standards. This participation allows the company to reaffirm its commitment to safety, speed and operational efficiency, key pillars in its role as a strategic partner for Peruvian exporters.

    "Our participation in Expoalimentaria 2024 ratifies our leadership in the sector, highlighting our focus on constantly improving the handling of perishable products and contributing directly to the growth of Peru's foreign trade," concluded Klauer.

