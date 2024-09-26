Sustainable Aviation Fuel to be Available at Local Airports for NBAA-BACE

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has worked with industry partners to make sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available at three Las Vegas-area airports in support of the organization’s 2024 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), reflecting the importance of the fuel’s central role in the sector’s sustainability agenda.

NBAA-BACE will be held from Oct. 22-24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Henderson Executive Airport (HND). Airport-based fuel providers will offer SAF at HND, North Las Vegas Airport (VGT) and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through their respective FBOs.

SAF, which can reduce aviation’s lifecycle carbon emissions by as much as 80% over traditional fuels, is a key part of business aviation’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We are making SAF available for operators at NBAA-BACE as a way of promoting the production, availability and use of the fuel, which is a critical component of our industry’s comprehensive plan for continued emissions reduction,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

The availability of SAF as part of NBAA-BACE reflects the show’s broader sustainability focus – for example:

The convention will include a dedicated, two-day Business Aviation Sustainability Summit featuring authoritative sources from all points in the value chain, to detail the many ways stakeholders can promote sustainability on the ground and in the air.

Convention organizers are also offering an Exhibitor Sustainability Pledge aimed at making 2024 NBAA-BACE one of the most sustainable trade shows.

The convention week will also mark the one-year anniversary of the industry’s CLIMBING. FAST. advocacy initiative, which underscores business aviation’s sustainability leadership with policymakers and opinion leaders.

More information about SAF and developments that are increasing its adoption is available at futureofsustainablefuel.com.

Learn more about NBAA-BACE.