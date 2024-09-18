Ryanair Extends Menzies Partnership Across Europe

Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has renewed its long-standing partnership with Ryanair for the provision of ground handling services at 10 locations across Europe.

Under the renewed contract, which is set to run until October 2029, Menzies will continue to provide ground handling services, expanding its remit to include Iași International Airport (IAS), one of the oldest airports in Romania.

IAS becomes the fifth airport Menzies works with the Irish low-cost airline in the southeastern European country, joining Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport (OPT), Cluj International Airport (CLJ), Sibiu International Airport (SBZ), and Timișoara International Airport (TSR).

The company will also continue to provide ground handling services at five further locations, including Václav Havel Airport Prague (PRG); Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS); Oslo Airport (OSL); Göteborg Landvetter Airport (GOT) and London Gatwick (LGW).

This significant renewal will see Menzies manage more than 26,000 turns for Ryanair each year, building on a long-standing and trusted partnership.

Miguel Gomez, EVP Europe, Menzies Aviation, said: “We are thrilled to embark on the next chapter of our relationship with Ryanair, one of Europe’s leading airlines, expanding our ground handling services to 10 locations across Europe. It not only signifies the strength of our partnership, but also our shared commitment to delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable airside services. We look forward to continuing this partnership and expanding our services at a new location with the airline.”