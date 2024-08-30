Worldwide Flight Services Expands Capacity at Schiphol

Worldwide Flight Services Holland B.V. (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, is expanding its presence in Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), with the proposed acquisition of Menzies World Cargo (Amsterdam) B.V., Menzies Aviation’s general cargo handling operations at AMS.

The proposed acquisition will increase the warehouse capacity and cargo handling capabilities for WFS in one of Europe’s busiest air cargo locations. The additional warehouse will provide incremental capacity for WFS which will enable it to capitalise on its strong local customer relations and service levels, and position itself for growth over the long-term.

“WFS has served Amsterdam Airport Schiphol since 2000 and is now operating at close to maximum capacity. The station expansion at the Dutch ‘mainport’ for air cargo is an important strategic milestone which will give WFS the capacity and capability to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders,” said John Batten, chief executive officer, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) at WFS.

“WFS operates in Europe’s five largest airports by cargo volume and we are excited to see WFS enlarge its footprint at a time of strong demand for its services. We are optimistic that the business pipeline will soon fill the newly acquired capacity and take WFS to the next stage of its growth. We look forward to welcoming new colleagues from Menzies to help build for the future together,” Batten added.

AMS has the largest cargo storage capacity among Dutch airports, operates more direct cargo flights to more destinations than any other airport in the Netherlands and is well- connected with international road, rail, and canal routes passing through the airport.

The proposed acquisition is subject to certain conditions including local works council consultation.