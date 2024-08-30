Saudia Ranks First Globally in On-Time Performance for the Second Consecutive Time

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, continues to top the global list for on-time performance (OTP), achieving this milestone for the second time consecutively, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site, Cirium, for July 2024.

The report indicates that Saudia has achieved an on-time arrival rate of 88.12 percent and an on-time departure rate of 88.15 percent, operating 16,503 flights across its network of over 100 destinations in four continents.