Menzies Appoints Perucatti Vice President Lounges Europe

Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has announced the appointment of Giovanna Perucatti as vice president lounges, covering the European region.

Bringing more than a decade of business development experience to the role, Perucatti first joined Menzies in January 2022 as lounge operation manager based in Naples, Italy. Just over a year later, she was appointed lounges and business development manager, tasked with increasing revenue and building relationships with key clients and developing and executing new business opportunities.

Successfully leading Menzies’ Naples lounge team, Perucatti has been instrumental in the success of its operations at Naples-Capodichino International Airport (NAP), resulting in two We are Menzies Awards for Lounge of the Year in 2023 and 2024.

Miguel Gomez, EVP Europe, Menzies Aviation said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Giovanna will take on a new role as Vice President Lounges Europe. She brings with her a wealth of business development experience which will prove invaluable as we roll-out an extensive upgrade of our network of Pearl Lounges across the globe. We look forward to working with Giovanna to deliver the highest standards of performance, luxury and care across our European network.”

Perucatti added: “I am excited and grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to supporting our efforts in enhancing the passenger experience across our lounge network. Together, we will continue to innovate, uphold the highest standards of service, and drive sustainable practices that align with our company’s vision for a fair and sustainable future. I look forward to what we will achieve together.”