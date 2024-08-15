Talma Ecuador Obtains BASC Certification for its Stations in Quito and Guayaquil

Talma, a leading airport services company in Latin America and member of Sandoval Group, announced that for the first time its subsidiary in Ecuador has received Business Alliance for Secure Commerce (BASC) Security Certification, granted by the World BASC Organization (WBO), for its operations at the Quito and Guayaquil stations.

Obtaining this certification reflects the high standards of Talma Ecuador's Security and Control Management System, as well as its compliance with the standard and the demanding requirements established by the international organization. The scope of the certification covers operational dispatch, passenger dispatch and ramp services, ensuring the implementation of best security practices.

“Receiving BASC certification for the Quito and Guayaquil stations is a clear testimony of our commitment to safety, a strategic and fundamental pillar in all our operations. This award is evidence that we have a robust and effective Security and Control Management System, thus guaranteeing protection of the international trade supply chain,” says Vladimir Muñoz, executive director of Talma Ecuador.