UAS Honors its Outstanding Global Partners at EBACE 2024

UAS was delighted to honor the winners of its Outstanding Suppliers of the Year Awards at a special ceremony during EBACE 2024 in Geneva. Launched in 2015, the UAS Outstanding Suppliers of the Year Awards celebrate UAS’ top-performing industry partners on every continent it serves.

The awards reinforce the stringent global quality assurance processes UAS utilizes throughout its supply chain to its international client base of heads of state, VVIPs, Fortune Global 500 companies, commercial airlines, and business jet operators.

This year, to reflect the business aviation industry's commitment to innovation and sustainability, UAS has added two additional awards: The UAS Sustainability Award and the UAS Innovation Award.

When choosing vendors, UAS follows a strict selection process based on an evaluation by all stakeholders involved, including client feedback and internal assessment of quality and service levels. One of the key criteria for winners’ selection are the results of the quality service reports completed by operators during their operations on the ground.

The Outstanding Suppliers of the Year Award winners include UAS' best performing and consistently excellent strategic partners from all over the globe.

The UAS Outstanding Supplier of the Year Award winners:

UAS Commercial Handler of the Year – DNATA Group

UAS GA Handler of the Year – ExecuJet Middle East

UAS Cargo Handler of the Year – Saudi Arabian Logistics

UAS Fuel Supplier of the Year – TotalEnergies Aviation

UAS Customer Service Award – Quick Aviation Services

UAS Sustainability Award – Harrods Aviation

UAS Innovation Award – Jet Aviation

“Great flight support solutions rely on consistency and sustained operational excellence and we are lucky to have cultivated an impressive network of excellent global partners over the past 24 years," UAS Co-Founder and CEO, Omar Hosari said.

"It's vital for us to take this opportunity each year to celebrate our incredible global partners who empower us to support our clients in all operational environments, whether they are on a tight schedule, encountering unforeseen challenges, or simply trying to get the best flight experience possible under normal circumstances."

“My heartiest congratulations and gratitude to all our outstanding partners, without whom we wouldn't be capable of providing the excellent level of global support that we are renowned for,” he added.