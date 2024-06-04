Air France KLM Extends Partnership with WFS in North America with New 3-Year Phoenix Contract

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, has won a three-year contract to provide passenger and ramp handling services for Air France at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Launched on May 23, 2024, Phoenix is the airline’s 17th destination in the United States. Air France now operates three direct flights per week between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Phoenix, the capital of the U.S state of Arizona.

This new contract represents WFS’s third new ground handling agreement with the Air France-KLM Group in North America in the last 12 months.

“This opportunity to support the launch of Air France’s newest route in the United States reflects the growing relationship between Air France-KLM and WFS, and the airlines’ confidence in our ability to meet their high standards for customer service and operational excellence,” said Paul Walton, senior vice president of ground handling and express cargo at WFS.

“We are proud to extend our strategic partnership with Air France-KLM to another North American city. We hope this will lead to further opportunities for collaboration as we continue to demonstrate the value of partnering with WFS. The 85 WFS stations in Canada and the United States offer network connectivity throughout North America, served by dedicated teams with extensive experience who are committed to safety, service excellence and the delivery a positive customer experience.”