Neste to Supply SAF to Air New Zealand at Los Angeles International Airport

“Decarbonizing Air New Zealand’s operations is essential for its long-term ability to connect New Zealanders to the world, as well as support the country’s trade and tourism sectors, and SAF is a key enabler of this,” said Air New Zealand’s Chair Dame Therese Walsh.

“Sustainable aviation fuel is currently the only solution to significantly reduce emissions from long haul flight, but it currently makes up less than 1 percent of the global fuel supply. For aviation to reach its net zero carbon emissions goals by 2050, the SAF industry will need to scale significantly. While the SAF supply is small compared with the airline’s overall fuel use, it is nine times the size of Air New Zealand’s first shipment of SAF from Neste in 2022 and demonstrates growing cooperation between two like-minded organizations to advance the supply and use of SAF,” Walsh adds.

“Neste is fully committed to supporting the decarbonization of aviation and is working closely together with partners like Air New Zealand to accelerate SAF usage. We are proud to support Air New Zealand’s decarbonization focus and are looking forward to continuing working together with Air New Zealand and the New Zealand Government to reach their climate goals,” said Alexander Kueper, Vice President Renewable Aviation at Neste.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainable aviation fuel is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil-based jet fuel. Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent over the fuel’s life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel. Neste’s SAF is made from sustainably sourced, 100 percent renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. SAF is blended with conventional jet fuel before use and works seamlessly with existing aircraft engines and fueling infrastructure.