OAG Data: Delta, American and United Rank Among the Top 10 Largest Airlines in the World for 2023 On-Time Performance

OAG, the world’s leading data platform for the global travel industry, has revealed its 2023 On-Time Performance (OTP) results, which reveal the Top 20 Largest Airlines in the world (by flights) ranked by OTP. Data-driven and based on comprehensive, full-year data (January-December 2023), the results also include the Top 20 Largest Airports in North America (with a threshold of 250,000 flights annually) ranked by OTP.

Delta took the top spot in the Largest Airlines list ranking #1, followed by Alaska Airlines (#7; OTP 81.04%), American Airlines (#8; OTP 79.11%), United Airlines (#9; OTP 78.67%), Southwest Airlines (#11; OTP 75.51%), Spirit Airlines (#14; OTP 69.45%), and JetBlue Airways (#17; OTP 68.25%). Several carriers outside of North America also featured among the Top 20. LATAM Airlines secured the #2 spot (OTP 82.74%), followed by All Nippon Airways (#5; OTP 81.63), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (#12; OTP 74.64%), Air France (#16; OTP 68.33%), Deutsche Lufthansa (#18; OTP 67.58%) and British Airways (#20; OTP 60.92).

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked #1 in OTP (82.57%) among the Top 20 Largest Airports in North America, followed by Seattle-Tacoma International (#2; OTP 82.50%) and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (#3; OTP 81.86%). Rounding out the Top 20 are Chicago O’Hare International (#6; OTP 78.82%), Los Angeles International (#9; OTP 77.97%), Dallas-Fort Worth International (#11; OTP 77.53%), San Francisco International (#15; OTP 75.57%), and New York JFK International (#16; OTP 74.31%), among others.

“Strong on-time performance results from Delta, American, United, and others point to a collective effort by the industry to overcome challenges posed by manufacturing disruptions, operational pressures, and more,” said John Grant, chief analyst at OAG. “We expect on-time performance to improve in the coming year, especially in the U.S. market as we see major airlines and airports competing to cut down on delays to ensure traveler satisfaction and loyalty.”

The annual OTP results represent a roundup of OAG’s Monthly OTP reports, which provide airports, airlines, passengers and the travel industry with transparent and independent on-time performance tracking. For more insights on the 2023 OTP report, view the full results here.