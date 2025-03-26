Indianapolis International Airport Looks at $140-Million Upgrade to Baggage Handling
March 26, 2025
A new luggage system at Indianapolis International Airport, estimated to cost $138.5 million for design, installation and testing, is close to moving forward, according to media reports.
The new system would modernize the airport’s existing baggage operations into a more centralized system for scanning and movement to and from planes. The current system, which uses what is known as a distributed model, has been in place since the building opened in 2008.
