    1. Ground Handling

    Indianapolis International Airport Looks at $140-Million Upgrade to Baggage Handling

    March 26, 2025
    A new luggage system at Indianapolis International Airport, estimated to cost $138.5 million for design, installation and testing, is close to moving forward, according to media reports. 

    The new system would modernize the airport’s existing baggage operations into a more centralized system for scanning and movement to and from planes. The current system, which uses what is known as a distributed model, has been in place since the building opened in 2008.

