Indianapolis International Airport Looks at $140-Million Upgrade to Baggage Handling

A new luggage system at Indianapolis International Airport, estimated to cost $138.5 million for design, installation and testing, is close to moving forward, according to media reports.

The new system would modernize the airport’s existing baggage operations into a more centralized system for scanning and movement to and from planes. The current system, which uses what is known as a distributed model, has been in place since the building opened in 2008.

For the full report, click here.