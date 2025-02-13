Sustainable Aviation Fuel Refinery Loan Approved by Trump Administration

The U.S. Department of Energy approved the disbursement of a loan guarantee to Calumet, clearing the way for the expansion of a sustainable aviation fuel refinery in Montana, Reuters reported.

President Joe Biden's administration had finalized the loan on January 10, but there were widespread concerns among supporters of green energy that finalized loans of the department's Loan Programs Office would be pinched by the Trump administration, given recent spending cuts by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. For the full report, click here