  • Subscribe
  • Magazines
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Podcasts
  • Buyers Guide
  • GSE Expo
    1. Ground Handling

    United Air Lines Tug Driver Critically Injured at ORD After Collision With American Airlines Plane

    Feb. 3, 2025
    The 64-year-old male driver reportedly became pinned under the tug when it flipped over due to the crash.

    The driver of an aircraft tug was critically injured at O'Hare International Airport Saturday evening, when the vehicle flipped over after colliding with the wing of an airplane.

    The United Airlines tug was reportedly attempting to cross the taxiway when contact was made with an American Airlines aircraft. 

    The driver of the tug, a 64-year-old man, became pinned under the vehicle when it flipped over due to the collision.

    Click for the full report.

    Swissport
    256460f35f09ashleynoble1
    Kale Logistics
    10497_kalelogisticssolutions_and_mozambiqueairport