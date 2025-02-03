United Air Lines Tug Driver Critically Injured at ORD After Collision With American Airlines Plane

The driver of an aircraft tug was critically injured at O'Hare International Airport Saturday evening, when the vehicle flipped over after colliding with the wing of an airplane.

The United Airlines tug was reportedly attempting to cross the taxiway when contact was made with an American Airlines aircraft.

The driver of the tug, a 64-year-old man, became pinned under the vehicle when it flipped over due to the collision.

Click for the full report.