American Airlines Employee Killed on the Tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

An American Airlines employee was killed in an accident on the tarmac late Monday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, officials said.

An accident involving a single airline ramp vehicle took place around 9:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the airport told media.

Emergency and medical crews immediately responded, but the employee died, the airport reported.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to the airport for “an employee reportedly struck by a vehicle on the tarmac.”

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Charlotte Douglas International Airport," American Airlines released in a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."