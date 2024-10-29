AGI Secures Contract with Aeromexico at EWR

Alliance Ground International (AGI) announced it has launched a new partnership with Aeromexico at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

According to the announcement, AGI will provide above and below the wing services for the airline.

According to Aeromexico, Newark is the airline's 24th destination in the United States, through its alliance with Delta Air Lines. This route will increase Aeromexico's seat availability between Mexico and New York by more than 20 percent.