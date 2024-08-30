  • Subscribe
  • Magazines
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Podcasts
  • Buyers Guide
  • GSE Expo
    1. Ground Handling

    Ground Handler Strike Expected to Disrupt Weekend Flights Across Portugal

    Aug. 30, 2024
    Ground handlers in Portugal have declared their intention to strike Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. However the country's Arbitration Court has ruled that minimum services should be maintained.

    According to multiple news outlets, ground handlers in Portugal have declared their intention to strike Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. However the country's Arbitration Court has ruled that minimum services should be maintained.

    Yahoo News reported the Portuguese Transport Workers’ Union (Sttamp) gave a strike notice on Monday for all national airports from “00:00 on August 31 until midnight on September 1, 2024” and disruption to airport services is expected to be significant.

    According to TravelWeekly, a Portuguese court ruled that minimum services should be maintained during a strike. However, the report noted the Arbitration Court ruling is limited to flights needed only for “critical situations.”

    Minimum services, according to a report by the Portugal Resident, should be provided for all flights imposed by critical situations relating to the safety of people and property, including ambulance flights, emergency movements understood as declared flight situations, namely for technical or meteorological reasons and others which, by their nature, make flight assistance absolutely unavoidable. Citing a STTAMP press release, the Portugal Resident report also notes minimum services include all military flights, state flights (national or foreign), and "all flights that at the time of the start of the strike were already in progress according to their initial planning, and whose destination are national airports assisted by SPdH.”

    About the Author

    Josh Smith | Editor

    Josh Smith joined Ground Support Worldwide as editor in 2016. He oversees production of the print magazine, which publishes eight times per year, creates GSW's newsletters on a daily basis, and helps update the latest news on AviationPros.com. He began his journalism career in 2008, building his experience in multiple capacities for various newspapers and trade publications.

    Please contact Josh with news, press releases and product information pertaining to Ground Support Equipment, Ground Handling and other Aviation topics by emailing him at [email protected].

     

    Contact: Josh Smith

    Editor | Ground Support Worldwide

    [email protected]

    +1-920-563-1644

    Email

    Related Content

    IATA
    ceiv_logos
    WFS
    capturedecran20240830a12
    Saudia
    otp__july_rankings__eng