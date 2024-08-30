Ground Handler Strike Expected to Disrupt Weekend Flights Across Portugal

According to multiple news outlets, ground handlers in Portugal have declared their intention to strike Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. However the country's Arbitration Court has ruled that minimum services should be maintained.

Yahoo News reported the Portuguese Transport Workers’ Union (Sttamp) gave a strike notice on Monday for all national airports from “00:00 on August 31 until midnight on September 1, 2024” and disruption to airport services is expected to be significant.

According to TravelWeekly, a Portuguese court ruled that minimum services should be maintained during a strike. However, the report noted the Arbitration Court ruling is limited to flights needed only for “critical situations.”

Minimum services, according to a report by the Portugal Resident, should be provided for all flights imposed by critical situations relating to the safety of people and property, including ambulance flights, emergency movements understood as declared flight situations, namely for technical or meteorological reasons and others which, by their nature, make flight assistance absolutely unavoidable. Citing a STTAMP press release, the Portugal Resident report also notes minimum services include all military flights, state flights (national or foreign), and "all flights that at the time of the start of the strike were already in progress according to their initial planning, and whose destination are national airports assisted by SPdH.”