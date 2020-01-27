Menzies Aviation Signs American Airlines Contract at London Heathrow Airport

Menzies Aviation, the global logistics specialist, announced today that it is delighted to have secured a new, five-year contract with American Airlines at London Heathrow airport.

The contract commenced on Jan. 1, 2020 and will see Menzies Aviation manage ramp handling and deicing for the airline at Heathrow, which is American Airlines’ largest hub outside the US. Menzies will handle 21 turns per day for the airline at Heathrow.

The announcement follows Menzies Aviation’s recent contract renewal with the Lufthansa Group, announced in October 2019. The two renewals are Menzies Aviation’s largest contracts at London Heathrow.

Cesar Marchese, American Airlines Senior Manager of Customer Services & Operations - London Heathrow said: “Menzies has been an invaluable part of our team and has contributed directly to the impressive performance and safety standards we’ve seen through these years. I am delighted with the renewal of the partnership. It will allow us to continue our family-like relationship and also to invest in facilities and infrastructure, providing a solid base for our continuous improvement and growth at Heathrow.”

John Henderson, Menzies Aviation SVP UK and Ireland added: “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with American Airlines, with our partnership at London Heathrow dating back to 2015. This contract is a testament to the hard work and diligence of our teams on the ground, and I’m delighted to see the relationship continue for a further five years.”