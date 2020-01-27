Menzies Aviation Signs American Airlines Contract at London Heathrow Airport

The contract commenced on Jan. 1, 2020 and will see Menzies Aviation manage ramp handling and deicing for the airline at Heathrow, which is American Airlines’ largest hub outside the US.

Menzies Aviation
Jan 27th, 2020
Menzies Aviation Logo
Menzies

Menzies Aviation, the global logistics specialist, announced today that it is delighted to have secured a new, five-year contract with American Airlines at London Heathrow airport.

The contract commenced on Jan. 1, 2020 and will see Menzies Aviation manage ramp handling and deicing for the airline at Heathrow, which is American Airlines’ largest hub outside the US. Menzies will handle 21 turns per day for the airline at Heathrow.

The announcement follows Menzies Aviation’s recent contract renewal with the Lufthansa Group, announced in October 2019. The two renewals are Menzies Aviation’s largest contracts at London Heathrow.

Cesar Marchese, American Airlines Senior Manager of Customer Services & Operations - London Heathrow said: “Menzies has been an invaluable part of our team and has contributed directly to the impressive performance and safety standards we’ve seen through these years. I am delighted with the renewal of the partnership. It will allow us to continue our family-like relationship and also to invest in facilities and infrastructure, providing a solid base for our continuous improvement and growth at Heathrow.”

John Henderson, Menzies Aviation SVP UK and Ireland added: “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with American Airlines, with our partnership at London Heathrow dating back to 2015. This contract is a testament to the hard work and diligence of our teams on the ground, and I’m delighted to see the relationship continue for a further five years.”

More in Ramp Services
Alaska Airlines Planes At Sea Tac
Hours on the Tarmac, Missed Connections, Missing Bags: Shortage of Baggage Handlers Wreaks Holiday Havoc for Alaska Airlines Passengers
An unexpected shortage of Alaska Airlines baggage handlers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport since Friday has caused luggage problems, flight delays and other stress for thousands of customers during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Luggage From Two EasyJet Weekend Flights Mixed Up, with All Gatwick Bags Sent to Manchester and Vice Versa
The incident is being investigated by EasyJet and the Gibraltar International Airport.
Dec 19th, 2019
Bournemouth Airport Owner Hails Ground Handling Move a Success
Approximately 60 full-time positions were transferred from the previous licence holder and no jobs were lost.
Dec 16th, 2019
Menzies Aviation Logo
Menzies Aviation Secures Multiple Contract Wins and Renewals Across European Operations
Menzies Aviation announces contract wins and renewals at stations in Sweden, Norway, Romania and Amsterdam.
Dec 10th, 2019
Flydubaipassengersweredisembarkedandboardedthroughtowablepassengerstairs 174103
dnata Successfully Completes Green Turnaround of flydubai’s Aircraft at Dubai International (DXB)
dnata has replaced a large number of its ramp vehicles, GSE and forklifts with hybrid or electric alternatives, while refurbishing selected GSE where appropriate to extend life-cycles, decrease engine emissions and reduce waste.
Dec 5th, 2019
Menzies Aviation
Menzies Secures Contracts in Scandinavia
Menzies Aviation will provide ground handling, deicing and lounge services at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Copenhagen Airport and Gothenburg Landvetter Airport for Qatar Airways.
Nov 21st, 2019
Denis Jacob, President and CEO of Avjet (left) and Mark Williams, President of Sunwing Airlines (right).
Sunwing and TSAS Announce New Partnership at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport
Effective from Nov. 15, TSAS is now responsible for customer experience services, ramp handling, cabin cleaning and operations for all Sunwing Airlines flights operating out of Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.
Nov 19th, 2019
51378974 289179168413226 5098599627481939968 N
How Automated Scheduling Can Reinforce Airline Productivity
Piedmont’s use of rostering software has eliminated bottlenecks and has improved turnaround efficiency.
Oct 17th, 2019
Hactl Handles 104 Freighters in a Single Day
Recent upgrades to Hactl’s IT system – notably a new airside management app – mean the company has increased its ramp efficiency and productivity.
Nov 11th, 2019
ABM Partners with JetBlue Airways for Fueling Services
With the addition of JetBlue, ABM now fuels more than 140 flights daily across three airports.
Nov 7th, 2019
Menzies Aviation
Menzies Awarded Contracts by Sunwing Airlines Across North America
Menzies will deliver ground handling services for the Canadian airline at stations including Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier Airport and Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson Airport in Canada, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport in Florida.
Nov 7th, 2019
Avflight Logo
Avflight to Provide Ground Handling for Nonstop Allegiant Flights from Traverse City
Avflight Traverse City currently serves as the sole FBO at KTVC providing passengers and flight operators with ground handling, fuel service, light aircraft maintenance, hangar space and additional ground support.
Nov 4th, 2019
Dnataemploysover3800dedicatedstaffintheusa 432314
dnata Expands Operations at Washington Dulles International Airport
dnata now serves 14 airlines with a team of over 300 customer-oriented staff at IAD, managing 5,200 aircraft movements annually.
Nov 4th, 2019
Menzies
Menzies Aviation Secures Contract Renewal with Lufthansa Group at London Heathrow
The contract term is for three years and a half years and follows on from a successful year in which Menzies completed a total of 28,426 turns for the airline group.
Oct 29th, 2019