AvPORTS Moffett Field Attains Stage 2 IS-BAH Registration

Having successfully completed a stringent safety audit, AvPORTS Moffett Field IS-BAH Stage 2 registration signifies that safety risks are being effectively managed and safety management activities are fully operational.

Jan 27th, 2020

January 27, 2020, Moffett Air Field, Mountain View, CA — AvPORTS Moffett Field (NUQ) has attained a Stage 2 International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling  (IS-BAH) registration designation.

Located in Mountain View, California, AvPORTS Moffett Field has been providing airport management and FBO services at the airport since 2014 and is the single-source provider of airport operations, airport maintenance, administration and accounting services and noise abatement.

“Achieving a Stage 2 IS-BAH registration further validates our commitment to mitigating risk,” said Derek Pristavok, Airfield Manager. “This process has helped us further improve our safety culture in order to provide the safest possible operating environment for all our stakeholders.”

IS-BAH was established through the efforts of the International Aviation Business Council (IBAC) and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) as a global code to identify and promote the use of industry best practices by means of a progressive Safety Management System (SMS) for both FBOs and Business Aircraft Handling Agencies (BAHA). It follows the structure of the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) and the NATA Safety 1st Ground Audit Program.

