Enterprise Agreement Approved by FWC for Swissport Workers

The Fair Work Commission (FWC) has approved Swissport’s collective agreement for its 2,600 airport ground services employees.

The agreement was originally endorsed by more than 91 percent of Swissport employees following more than 80 direct consultation sessions across 25 airports nationally, but was delayed by union opposition.

Swissport senior vice president - Pacific, Rob D’Alessio said the news was a major win for its employees.

“Approval of this agreement will result in back-pay of up to $27,000, meaningful wage rate increases of up to 21.8% over the life of the agreement, allowances and other benefits; and the introduction of bonuses for employees who have supported the company’s success over a long period,” he said.

“The company has always worked to deliver the key aims of enterprise bargaining, offering above-award pay and conditions, while at the same time maximising choice, opportunity and security to our employees for the long term.

“This is why Swissport has one of the most engaged and proudest workforces in the Australian aviation industry, who have continued to provide stability and unity to our customers through this protracted process.

“The news is being celebrated by our teams across the country who have stood together despite an involved process that has taken more than 18 months and continual opposition from the unions.

“Unions represent a very small percentage of our employees and clearly do not share the views of the majority of our workers.”

Other than attempting to de-stabilise our business, it is hard to understand why the unions would want to force Swissport’s employees onto basic award conditions while we waited for approval of this enterprise agreement.

“Like the vast majority of other employers seeking approval of an enterprise agreement, Swissport made some small improvements to the original version, largely due to the extraordinary passage of time of almost 2 years between when employees voted on the agreement and its approval by the Fair Work Commission.

“Beyond improvements to wages and conditions, this agreement provides security and opportunity to our employees and customers for the next four years.”