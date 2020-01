Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCo Aviance) has sealed a ground handling deal with Cabo Verde Airlines, the national airline of Cape Verde to handle its operations in Nigeria.

Cabo Verde is a passenger and cargo airline based in Cape Verde. It connects four continents with non-stop flights from its hub at Amílcar Cabral International Airport on Sal Island.

