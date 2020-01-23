Nigeria's SAHCO to Provide Aviation Ground Handling Services for Ethiopian Airlines

Nigeria's Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC would provide ground handling services to Ethiopian Airlines at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Nigeria, the company said in a statement to Today News africa in Washington DC.

"Although SAHCO has been responsible for Cargo and Warehouse Handling services to the Ethiopian Airline, the procurement of Sate-of-the-art equipment fitted with the latest technology, well trained and customer friendly staff, seamless, safe and speedy service delivery has made them to choose SAHCO as their sole ground handling partner, read a statement by SAHCO spokesperson Mrs. Uansohia Adetola Vanessa.

Read more: https://todaynewsafrica.com/nigerias-sahco-to-provide-aviation-ground-handling-services-for-ethiopian-airlines/