BANGKOK (Reuters) - Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals, blankets and newspapers, as airlines step up measures to protect crew and travelers from a new virus that has killed more than 130 in the country.

Seeking to contain the spread of the coronavirus by reducing personal contact, Taiwan’s China Airlines said it was encouraging passengers to bring their own drinks bottles and would limit re-usable items by replacing them with disposables.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-travel/no-hot-meals-blankets-magazines-as-airlines-step-up-fight-on-virus-idUSKBN1ZS0MG