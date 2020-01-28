Coronavirus Leads China Airlines To Suspend Inflight Service

In an attempt to combat the spread of coronavirus, China Airlines and its affiliates, Tigerair Taiwan and Mandarin Airlines will no longer offer inflight services on flights to Hong Kong and Macau.

The decision to suspend food and beverage services along with the distribution of blankets, cushions, and newspapers to the former British and Portuguese colonies follows the cancelation of flights to the Chinese mainland.

