Golden West Jet Center to Close After Nearly Two Decades of Dedicated Service

After 18 years of operation at Oxnard Airport (KOXR), fixed base operator Golden West Jet Center will officially conclude its services on June 1, 2025.

The leasehold at Oxnard Airport was recently the subject of a Request for Proposal (RFP) process. During this time, owner Harold Lee chose not to submit a bid for renewal.

“We’ve truly valued our time at Oxnard Airport,” said Lee. “However, our strategy has evolved, and continued operations at Oxnard no longer align with our long-term goals. We remain optimistic about the future for our company and are open to new opportunities.”

A seasoned veteran in the FBO industry with nearly 40 years of experience, Lee also owns Van Nuys Skyways, Inc., which operates as Million Air Burbank at Hollywood Burbank Airport (KBUR). His previous FBO locations include Million Air Van Nuys (KVNY), Million Air Palm Springs (KPSP) and Golden West Jet Center in Santa Maria (KSMX).

Lee’s daughter, Priscilla Howden, serves as general manager for both Million Air Burbank and Golden West Jet Center. She noted the company’s focus is now shifting toward preparing for major upcoming events in the Los Angeles area, including the World Cup and Olympics.

“We have several exciting projects underway at our Burbank location,” Howden said. “We expect to complete our electric vehicle charging stations by the end of the year, along with highly anticipated upgrades that will elevate the FBO experience for the Burbank aviation community.”

“It’s bittersweet to leave the airfield after nearly two decades,” said Lee. “We’ve loved serving our customers and have made so many wonderful relationships during this time. Our entire team is thankful for the support of those customers, the airport and the community during our time at KOXR. We have full confidence in the new operator the airport selected and look forward to following their new journey as we focus on new efforts at KBUR.”