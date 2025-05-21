Signature Aviation Opens Newest Location at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach

Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced the opening and operations launch at its facility at Francis S. Gabreski Airport (FOK) in Westhampton Beach, New York. The opening will elevate the travel experience into the popular tourist destination in Suffolk County known for its beaches, ease of city access, and dining options while also serving as a preview for the state-of-the-art facility Signature has planned for the site in the future.

Signature will begin operations out of a custom-built, short-term facility on May 23, 2025 to serve the area’s travelers. This customized location was designed using premium materials and finishes which will match many of the features in the planned design of the location’s long-term terminal project.

The initial site will include nearly 350,000 square feet of ramp space available with aircraft parking access at the time of launch. The location and parking lot will serve the same site as the planned future terminal, facilitating a simple transition for guests during each phase of Signature’s expansion at the location.

“Westhampton Beach is one of the premier destinations for travelers in the Northeast US, known for its immense style and world-class hospitality,” said Tony Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer, Signature Aviation. “With the debut of Signature FOK, we’re proud to offer a new, elevated gateway to the area for our guests matching the heritage of the region, highlighted by our award-winning team members, service, and one-of-a-kind guest experience. Ultimately, we look forward to unveiling the final phase of the facility, which will set the bar for private travel in the Hamptons.”

This week’s announcement marks the next phase in a continued expansion at Francis S. Gabreski Airport, following an initial groundbreaking at the site in October 2024. Beginning in early 2026, the location will offer hangar space for Westhampton Beach guests to house their aircraft as part of Signature’s Resident Premier program and its accompanying network benefits.

Signature FOK’s exquisite permanent facility, opening next year, will include a 5,600 square foot state-of-the-art private terminal, over 60,000 square feet of hangar space and a fueling station. Other planned amenities include expanded guest-facing comfort areas with a fireplace and café, while a second story of the terminal will offer additional space for offices and shops.

The commencement of operations at Signature FOK follow recent terminal unveilings in Savannah, Georgia and Huntsville, Alabama. Upcoming unveilings in the Signature network this year will include renovated or new facilities in Raleigh-Durham and Palm Beach.