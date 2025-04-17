OK3 AIR Announces New State-of-the-Art Hangar and Airside Improvements at Heber Valley Airport

OK3 AIR, a leading full-service FBO (Fixed Base Operator) in the Intermountain West, proudly announces the development of a state-of-the-art aircraft hangar and airside improvements at the Heber Valley Airport (KHCR). This transformative project is designed to meet modern aviation demands and enhance the airport’s operational capacity and regional economic potential.

Span Construction & Engineering, Inc. (SPAN), leader in the steel building industry with construction and engineering solutions, has been selected as the General Contractor for the project. Known for its innovative approach and track record of complex aviation and industrial projects, SPAN brings technical expertise and precision to the delivery of this high-impact build.

“We are honored to serve as General Contractor for the OK3 Air project,” said George Goddard, President and CEO, Span Construction & Engineering, Inc. “This development supports critical aviation infrastructure and aligns with our commitment to delivering projects that serve communities and advance industry standards.”

Project Overview:

The project features a 31,500 square foot pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) hangar designed to accommodate Group 2 aircraft. Key specifications include:

487 sq. ft. internal support area

28-foot-high hangar door

Overall building height of 39’ 5.5”

30,960 sq. ft. of dedicated hangar space

540 sq. ft. of office space

In addition to the hangar, SPAN will oversee construction of extensive airside improvements, including:

20,000 sq. ft. of new paved ramp and site work

FAA-compliant drainage systems and aircraft markings

Realignment of the SRE access road to optimize site flow

Design parameters for C-II group aircraft and TDG 2 taxiway designations, supporting aircraft such as the Bombardier Global 7500

Situated on an 11.38-acre parcel, the project marks a significant investment in Heber Valley Airport’s infrastructure and future capacity.

“This new hangar and supporting infrastructure reflect our commitment to aviation excellence and strategic airport growth,” said Nadim AbuHaidar, Owner of OK3 AIR. “We are excited to offer expanded capabilities to accommodate the increase in demand by private aircraft, especially in the Global 7500 and G650 category.”

Construction commenced in March 2025, with project completion anticipated by January 2026.