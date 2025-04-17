AvfuelZero Sustainability Program Joins Starr Safety Partnership

Avfuel Corporation—the leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services—announced that its AvfuelZero sustainability consultancy program has been selected to participate in the Starr Safety Partnership, an aviation safety program implemented by the aviation division of Starr, one of the world’s premier insurance underwriters.

AvfuelZero is now recognized as an elite program recommended by the Starr Safety Partnership. Starr’s aviation safety & loss control group developed the partnership to provide customers with access to services from best-in-class providers across the entire lifecycle of aircraft ownership.

“Starr Aviation has been a premier name in aviation insurance and underwriting since 1961, recognized worldwide for its expertise,” said C.R. Sincock, II, Avfuel’s executive vice president. “For Starr to promote AvfuelZero to its customers as a partner is a huge vote of confidence in the program’s ability to assist operators in reaching their sustainability goals. By aligning brands, we can reach a larger audience, helping more operators commit to sustainable aviation practices for a cleaner, brighter future.”

AvfuelZero provides a streamlined approach to operators’ sustainability journeys, providing direct access to industry experts who guide their flight plan to net zero with innovative solutions like emissions assessments, sustainable aviation fuel (physical product, and book and claim), carbon offsetting, and reduction reports. Avfuel recently expanded the program to include an online portal that organizes users’ sustainability documentation and reports, empowering them to reach their unique sustainability goals.

To learn more about AvfuelZero, visit Avfuel.com/Zero or contact [email protected].