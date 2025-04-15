Avflight Corporation Expands Premier Aviation Services with New FBO in Green Bay

Avflight Corporation, a leading provider of aviation services, is excited to announce its newest FBO, Avflight Green Bay at Green Bay/Austin Straubel International Airport (KGRB), further expanding premier aviation services in the Midwest.

Effective April 7, Avflight acquired the existing Executive Air facility at KGRB, establishing its second Wisconsin location and 27th FBO facility worldwide. With expertise in FBO acquisitions, tenants and transient customers alike are promised a seamless transition as Avflight rebrands the facility while remaining fully operational.

The premier FBO serves as a convenient Midwest stop, offering top-tier fuel and aviation services, and easy access to local attractions, professional sports and a vibrant downtown. The facility’s striking lobby features oversized windows with sweeping views of the runway, perfectly positioned to take in Green Bay’s breathtaking sunsets.

“We’re excited about our newest location and look forward to serving Green Bay’s aviation community,” said Joe Meszaros, vice president of operations at Avflight. “This new location strengthens our presence in the Midwest and underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to general aviation customers across North America and Europe.”

The spacious facility boasts 16,918 sq. ft. of office space—including a fully-equipped conference room with seating for eight—and 76,414 sq. ft. of hangar space with six heated hangars and state-of-the-art security. These amenities enable Avflight to house any super midsize to heavy jet traveling to Wisconsin’s “Titletown”.

Business and leisure travelers alike will enjoy luxury amenities, including personalized concierge services, comfortable pilot and passenger lounges, private showers, a flight planning room, WSI Computerized Weather, a theater and game room, on-site maintenance and avionics, and U.S. Customs assistance.

Building on Avflight’s legacy of exceptional service and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, the professional team at Avflight Green Bay is dedicated to delivering a safe, welcoming and seamless experience for every guest—on the ground and in the air.

With the acquisition, the FBO will become an Avfuel-branded network location, offering customers lucrative rewards with AVTRIP, competitive fuel prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel and streamlined payment processing with the Avfuel Pro Card.