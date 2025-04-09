Base Operations at Page Field Recognized as Top FBO in the Americas

Base Operations at Page Field has been ranked in the top 5 percent of fixed-base operators (FBO) in the Americas by Aviation International News (AIN). This is the 13th consecutive year Base Operations at Page Field has been named a top fixed-base operator by AIN. Base Operations ranked first in the Fort Myers/Naples area and landed in the top 11 overall for FBOs in the Americas, an improvement from 2024.



The FBO Survey is conducted annually and asks pilots, flight attendants and dispatchers to provide feedback on the level of customer care at individual business and general aviation service providers throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South and Central America and the Caribbean. AIN conducts the survey year-round online and calculates cumulative averages from 2015 to present for this year’s results. The survey asked qualified subscribers to evaluate FBOs they visited the previous year in five categories: line service, passenger amenities, pilot amenities, facilities and customer service representatives.



“We are pleased that Base Operations at Page Field has been recognized again as a top FBO because it demonstrates that our facility provides excellence across all five areas in the survey consistently and continues to exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Steven C. Hennigan, C.M., A.C.E., executive director and CEO of the Lee County Port Authority.



Aviation International News is the leading source for business aviation news, analysis and data. The monthly trade publication focuses on the business aviation market and covers news, features, special reports and survey results. AIN is delivered in print to more than 33,500 subscribers in 155 countries and online to more than 213,000 users around the world. AIN has been conducting surveys and providing industry reports on service since 1981.



The Lee County Port Authority operates Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field in Fort Myers. Page Field provides services to corporate, commercial and private aviators through their business arm, Base Operations at Page Field, and accommodated more than 169,000 aircraft operations in 2024. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction and both airports are funded solely with revenue generated from their operations. For more information, please visit BaseOperationsFMY.com.