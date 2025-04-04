Desert Jet Center (KTRM) Recognized Among the Top 5% Highest-Rated FBOs in the Americas

Desert Jet Center, the premier independent full-service executive Fixed Base Operator (FBO) located at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in Thermal, California, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top 5% Highest-Rated FBOs in the Americas. This distinguished honor also marks the fourth consecutive year that Desert Jet Center has been rated the No. 1 FBO in Palm Springs, CA, in the highly regarded Aviation International News (AIN) FBO Survey.

Additionally, for the second year in a row, Desert Jet Center achieved the highest overall average score among FBOs in the West Region of the U.S. – which includes Anchorage, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma, and Seattle.

The 2025 survey results, compiled through feedback from AIN subscribers and FBO users around the globe throughout the past year, highlighted the outstanding performance of the Desert Jet Center team. Its Line Service Technicians ranked No. 2, and Guest Service Coordinators ranked No. 6 in the Americas. Special recognition was awarded to Peni Nelson, Customer Relations Advisor at Desert Jet Center, who was named on the "Above and Beyond" list, highlighting her among 73 individuals from thousands of FBO personnel.

The AIN annual survey rates five critical categories:

Line Service

Passenger Amenities

Pilot Amenities

Facilities

Customer Service Representatives (CSRs)

FBOs must demonstrate exceptional consistency across all categories to rank among the top performers.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as one of the best FBOs in the nation,” said Roman Mendez, General Manager of Desert Jet Center. “This achievement reflects the invaluable feedback from our pilots and guests and the trust from schedulers and dispatchers who see us as part of their teams. Our dedicated staff works tirelessly each day to improve our services. This recognition underscores our commitment and care in everything we do.”

The award recognitions are especially significant considering the FBO’s size, location, and the seasonal nature of the desert, positioning Desert Jet Center as a standout performer compared to larger chain FBOs and others operating year-round.