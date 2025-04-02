World Fuel Expands Air Elite Network with Tucson Jet Center and DC Aviation G-OPS

World Fuel announced the addition of two new members to the Air Elite® by World Fuel (Air Elite) network: Tucson Jet Center at Tucson International Airport (KTUS) and DC Aviation G-OPS at Aéroport Nice Côte d'Azur (LFMN). These new locations exemplify the high standards of service and excellence that define the Air Elite Network.

“We welcome Tucson Jet Center and DC Aviation G-OPS to the Air Elite network,” said Malcolm Hawkins, senior vice president, global business aviation, World Fuel. “Their dedication to excellence and customer service is core to the standards that our customers and network members depend on. We look forward to supporting their growth and success.”

Tucson Jet Center

Located at Tucson International Airport (KTUS), Tucson Jet Center is known for its exceptional customer service and commitment to safety. "Customer service has always been something we pride ourselves on. We are delighted to be joining the Air Elite network. We believe with their help, we can move to the next level of service," said Amand Lawver, owner of Tucson Jet Center.

Tucson Jet Center offers a range of World Fuel products and services, including World Fuel Rewards, World Fuel Contract Fuel, and AVCARD® by World Fuel (AVCARD). The facility boasts a newly remodeled lobby and pilot lounge, a theatre room with recliners, and a black-out feature for customer comfort. With a turnaround time of 30 minutes or less with a reservation, Tucson Jet Center ensures efficient and top-notch service. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from the University of Arizona and downtown Tucson, it is the perfect gateway for business and leisure travelers.

DC Aviation G-OPS

Situated at Aéroport Nice Côte d'Azur (LFMN), DC Aviation G-OPS delivers a complete range of VIP handling services backed up by the professionalism, experience, and service standards of DC Aviation G-OPS.

"Becoming a member of the Air Elite network reflects our dedication to delivering unparalleled service and innovation in business aviation,” said Karim Berrandou, CEO of DC Aviation G-OPS. “Our membership is more than just a recognition of our standards; it's a promise to our customers that they can expect nothing short of excellence and personalized care every time they choose our services."

DC Aviation G-OPS supports a comprehensive range of World Fuel products and services, including World Fuel Rewards, World Fuel Contract Fuel, AVCARD, and World Fuel Trip Support. The newly designed 300 square meter FBO offers a luxurious passenger lounge, a comfortable crew lounge, and its own sanitary facilities, ensuring a first-class customer experience. Conveniently located 15 minutes from downtown Nice, 20 minutes from Cannes, 40 minutes from Monaco, and 1 hour from St Tropez, it is the ideal choice for accessing the French Riviera.