Greg Holbrook Named General Manager at Modesto Jet Center

Modesto Jet Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Holbrook as its new General Manager. Greg brings a wealth of experience in aviation operations, business development, and management leadership, positioning him to drive growth and elevate service excellence at the facility.

With a proven track record of exceeding business objectives, he has demonstrated expertise in leading high-performance teams, strategic planning, and optimizing operational efficiencies. Most recently, he served as General Manager at Hawthorne Global Aviation in Sioux City, IA. His extensive industry background includes managing technical support for over 50 business aircraft while working with industry organizations, such as the National Air Transportation Association, advocating for regulatory improvements.

Greg’s career highlights extend beyond aviation, showcasing his ability to lead and drive results across various industries. His leadership in the powersports sector has earned him recognition from major brands such as Yamaha, Honda, KTM and Husqvarna. Additionally, he played a key role in the creation of a professional motocross team that won the 2004 World Supercross Championship.

“Greg’s leadership, strategic mindset, and deep understanding of aviation operations make him the ideal choice to lead Modesto Jet Center into its next phase of growth,” said co-founder Matt Bosco. “His ability to develop teams, enhance customer service, and drive operational efficiencies will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services.”

As General Manager, Greg will oversee all aspects of Modesto Jet Center’s operations, ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction, safety, and business performance.

Modesto Jet Center offers customers fuel sales, line service, aircraft management, charter, and acquisition and brokerage services with the attention to detail customers have come to expect from the FBO’s team. As an Avfuel-branded FBO, Modesto Jet Center offers customers competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel and lucrative rewards with AVTRIP.