Elliott Aviation Expands Starlink Installation Capabilities with Citation XLS+ Upgrade at Moline Facility

Elliott Aviation has completed its latest Starlink installation—this time on a Citation XLS+ at its Moline, IL, facility. Building on its previous installation at its Atlanta (PDK) location, this marks the company’s first integration of Starlink on a Citation XLS+ aircraft.

Elliott Aviation continues to broaden its capabilities, ensuring high-speed internet access for travelers. Starlink’s low-latency, high-bandwidth service provides download speeds of 40-220 Mbps, upload speeds between 8-25 Mbps and latency as low as 20-60 milliseconds—ideal for video calls, streaming and mission-critical business applications.

“Our team is always looking for ways to enhance the flying experience, and this installation is a prime example of that commitment,” said Bill Forbes, senior vice president of avionics at Elliott Aviation, “With Starlink, operators and passengers alike benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection wherever they fly.”

Elliott Aviation now offers Starlink installations across multiple locations, including Moline, Des Moines, Minneapolis and Atlanta, supporting a variety of aircraft such as the King Air 350, Citation Excel, XLS, XLS+ and Challenger 300, 350, and 604.

“With a highly trained team skilled in the latest avionics technology, this milestone paves the way for more Starlink installations across a wider range of aircraft,” Forbes added, “As connectivity expectations continue to rise, we’re committed to providing solutions that keep operators and passengers seamlessly connected.”