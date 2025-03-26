Jet Aviation Launches Staffing Marketplace Integration for Avianis

Jet Aviation’s online staffing portal, Jet Aviation Staffing Marketplace, is now integrated with flight planning software, Avianis. The integration enables Avianis users to use one single platform for all their recruiting needs.

Avianis users can now connect to Jet Aviation Staffing Marketplace to create job postings directly from their Avianis profile. As trip details are updated, the system will automatically connect with Staffing Marketplace, allowing candidates to be sourced and details to be viewed simultaneously across both platforms.

“We are delighted to continue advancing Staffing Marketplace as we expand our capabilities and offerings to meet the needs of our customers,” says Elaine Lapotosky, Jet Aviation’s vice president, staffing.

Lapotosky continued, “The integration of Avianis marks a step forward in centralizing staffing management by providing operators an efficient experience within one platform to access top-tier talent, advanced search tools, and seamless flight planning. This allows for a transformative and streamlined staffing solution within the ever-evolving industry.”

The platform brings all aspects of the recruitment process into one centralized digital platform, including application review, tracking, contract and payroll. Jet Aviation Staffing collaborated with Portside to develop Jet Aviation Staffing Marketplace and facilitate the integration of Avianis.