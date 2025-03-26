Luxivair SBD Launches Redesigned Website at SDC2025

Luxivair SBD at San Bernardino International Airport has unveiled its redesigned website, offering a digital experience tailored for schedulers, dispatchers, pilots and passengers. The new luxivairsbd.com provides quick access to information like fuel pricing, real-time weather updates, ground support services and U.S. Customs clearance.



The website's expanded pilot resources page provides up-to-date operational data, while a U.S. Customs section simplifies the process for handling international flights. Luxivair SBD has also introduced a new careers page.



"Schedulers and dispatchers play a critical role in keeping business aviation running smoothly, and we provide strategic support to increase their efficiency," said Mark Gibbs, the airport's director of aviation, "Our redesigned website puts essential information at their fingertips, making it effortless to plan arrivals and ensure every flight receives Luxivair SBD's renowned service."



The announcement coincides with Luxivair SBD's participation in the 2025 NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC2025), where the FBO will exhibit in Booth 1201 in the Titan Fuels section from March 25–27 in New Orleans.



"Schedulers and dispatchers know that seamless coordination is key to exceptional service, and that's exactly what we deliver—both at our facility and online," said Wendy McConaughey, Manager of Luxivair SBD. "We invite attendees to visit us at Booth 1201 to see how Luxivair SBD is setting the standard for an effortless, first-class experience."