Denison Yachting and Northern Jet Announce Strategic Alliance

Denison Yachting has announced a strategic alliance with Northern Jet. The partnership combines Denison Yachting’s expertise in high-end yacht brokerage and charters with Northern Jet’s private fleet of jets.

“Our partnership with Denison offers clients the peace of mind that their entire travel experience is carefully curated—from the moment they leave their home, to the moment they step onboard their yacht,” said Northern Jet CEO Chris Bull.

Bull continued, “By joining forces with Denison, we are setting a new standard in luxury travel, where every detail is meticulously curated, and every moment exudes excellence. We are also creating access for our combined clientele to exclusive events and experiences.”

Denison and Northern Jet will combine their strengths to offer exclusive travel packages. Travelers can now book luxury itineraries that begin with a private jet experience and transition to a yacht charter.

With expert brokerage consulting, buyers and sellers of superyachts and private jets gain access to industry expertise. Clients also receive premier event access, including invitations to gatherings like the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) and VIP activations. Additionally, exclusive charter packages provide itineraries that combine private aviation with yachting services.

“Combining our forces allows us to deliver an unparalleled end-to-end luxury experience, setting us apart from any other provider in the market,” said Bob Denison, president of Denison Yachting.

“Our partnership with Northern Jet is all about enhancing every aspect of the journey for our clients, offering personalized service and bespoke travel packages that elevate the experience,” remarked Jennifer Welker Peacock, head of global partnerships for Denison Yachting.