Magellan Jets Named Official Private Aviation Partner of TerraNova Equestrian Center

Magellan Jets has been selected as “Official Private Aviation Provider” of the TerraNova Equestrian Center, a venue for international hunter-jumper, dressage and eventing disciplines.

The company is personalizing experiences at TerraNova for Magellan Jets’ private clients who are horse owners, riders, equestrian enthusiasts or curious about the sport. Magellan Jets signage, awards presentations and other branding will be on display during spring, fall and winter competition series in 2025.

Magellan Jets regularly flies horse lovers on luxe aircraft to and from premier equestrian destinations globally, making the partnership with TerraNova a natural extension of the company’s participation in the industry.

“We live in an experience economy,” said Matt Harris, chief operating officer of Magellan Jets, “Witnessing events at the world-class TerraNova is special, and that aligns with the memorable red-carpet treatment Magellan Jets consistently delivers to Private Clients.”

The partnership with TerraNova follows Magellan Jets adding longtime equestrian executive Michale “Mike” Belisle as brand ambassador. He develops content exclusively for Magellan Jets’ Private Clients and is featured in marketing campaigns focused on the equestrian market.

“Magellan Jets flying and going above and beyond for equestrian VIPs over the years was the basis for me joining the team,” said Belisle, “Now I love helping Magellan Jets’ Private Clients enjoy a front-row seat at competitions, immersing themselves in the exciting, social and elegant atmosphere that is equestrian.”