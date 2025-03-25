Ventura Air Services Embraces New Era of Executive Leadership

Ventura Air Services has implemented significant leadership transitions within the company. Nik Tarascio, the current CEO, will be assuming the role of executive chairman of the board, while Sam Wolf, the current president, will transition to the role of CEO, effective immediately.

Nik Tarascio has led Ventura as CEO since 2010, overseeing growth and maintaining a commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. His transition to executive chairman will allow him to focus on Ventura’s long-term strategic initiatives.

Sam Wolf, who has served as President of Ventura since 2020, will step into the role of CEO, bringing his experience and understanding of the aviation sector to the forefront of the company’s operations.

Sam Wolf said, “It’s an honor to lead Ventura as CEO. I’m excited to build on the strong foundation we’ve established under Nik, continuing our mission of building the charter company we have always wanted to work for—a company that operates with integrity, takes pride in our work and is attentive to the needs of our employees.”

“We are excited about these new changes within our executive team,” said Nik Tarascio, “This transition will leverage our leadership’s strengths and position Ventura for continued success. I look forward to focusing on innovation and strategic initiatives that will continue to propel Ventura forward.”