Aviator Renews Partnership With DHL in Sweden and Norway

Aviator Airport Alliance has announced the renewal of its contract with DHL covering six stations in the Nordics. The agreement, effective from February 1, 2025, will last for three years.

This a decade-long partnership covers multiple stations in Sweden and Norway. Aviator has been providing ground handling services to DHL since 2010 at Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) and since 2011 across various Norwegian stations including Stavanger (SVG), Bergen (BGO), Ålesund (AES), Kristiansand (KRS) and Trondheim (TRD).

Jo Alex Tanem, CEO of Aviator Airport Alliance, said, “This renewed agreement shows the strong, trust-based relationship we have developed with DHL over the years. This contract that covers 6 of our 15 stations in Nordics is a clear recognition of the professional efforts our teams have made to meet the high standards of service that DHL expects across our stations.”

Aviator will provide ground handling and de-/anti-icing services to 1560 departures per year at five stations in Norway and 350 departures at the ARN station.

Head of Airport Affairs at DHL Express Michael Schweiger commented, “DHL greatly values its partnership with Aviator as a ground handling service provider in the Nordics. Our relationship, built on trust and mutual respect, gives us confidence that this partnership will continue to prosper for years to come. Partnerships like the one with Aviator are an integral part of our continued success.”