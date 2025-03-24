Million Air Dallas Launches MAnext Brand

Million Air Dallas has announced the launch of its new entity MAnext. This move establishes a distinct identity for the aircraft management, aircraft charter, maintenance management, and aircraft sales and acquisitions divisions, while the FBO services will continue under the Million Air Dallas brand.

“This represents a defining moment in our company’s legacy,” said Don Rickerhauser, president and CEO of Million Air Dallas, “The launch of MAnext provides our Aircraft Charter, Aircraft Management, Maintenance Management, and Sales and Acquisitions divisions with a unified identity to expand and excel, while preserving Million Air Dallas’ focus on providing exceptional FBO services. It’s about evolving these divisions to meet the future demands of private aviation while celebrating the strength of our roots.”

He continued, “Since 1984, Million Air Dallas has been an innovator in the private aviation landscape, setting the standard for the entire industry. That legacy remains just as vital to our future, with Million Air Dallas continuing to uphold its storied excellence, while the introduction of MAnext establishes a new brand identity dedicated to advancing these specialized divisions. By introducing this new brand, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to what our clients value most—excellence, safety, and personalized service tailored to their needs.”

MAnext expands the company’s specialized services while preserving the legacy of Million Air Dallas. These two brands will work together to set a new standard for service in private aviation.