Sheltair Network Commits to WYVERN Wingman FBO Certification

WYVERN recently announced that Sheltair is on the path to achieve WYVERN Wingman FBO certification. This pursuit involves comprehensive audits conducted by WYVERN, which will highlight Sheltair’s upholding of safety and operational standards in the aviation industry. Achieving this certification will assure air charter operators that Sheltair’s facilities meet safety, quality and operational requirements.

“Sheltair is excited to announce our partnership with WYVERN! We look forward to having our Safety Management System (SMS) tested by WYVERN to ensure we continue fostering a safe and effective environment for our work family. At Sheltair, we are committed to evolving and delivering the safest operations, clean fuel, and exceptional service to our customers,” said Bobby Cavetti, director of safety and training.

Cavetti continued, “This partnership reinforces our mission to ensure that every aspect of our operations prioritizes safety and quality. Achieving Wingman FBO certification across our network of FBOs is a crucial step in setting a new benchmark for excellence and trust in our industry.”

The WYVERN Wingman Standard provides a safety benchmark that allows customers to assess performance expectations against recognized industry best practices before purchasing services.

“The Sheltair leadership team has demonstrated their forward-leaning stance in their approach to safe ground operations, a critical element in fostering a healthy safety culture. This approach not only anchors to their desire to excel, but it also illustrates a commitment to their clients to provide the safe haven those clients have come to expect,” says Andy Day, WYVERN senior vice president, operations, “We are thrilled to welcome the Sheltair network into the growing WYVERN Wingman FBO community of leading FBOs.”

