Fargo Jet Center Named Authorized Starlink Dealer

Fargo Jet Center (FJC) has been appointed as an authorized Starlink dealer.

FJC currently delivers avionics installations, maintenance and technical expertise in special mission modifications. With this new authorization, FJC will offer Starlink to aircraft owners and operators, providing high-speed, low-latency internet.

Starlink by SpaceX delivers global broadband internet through a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites. As an authorized Starlink dealer, FJC aims to complete at least six installations this year, with plans to expand services as demand grows.

"Our team is excited to work with Starlink to bring best-in-class connectivity to our customers," said Drew Stiles, avionics lead at Fargo Jet Center, "With our extensive experience in satcom and connectivity installations across a wide range of aircraft, we’re well positioned to integrate Starlink’s innovative technology and elevate in-flight connectivity."