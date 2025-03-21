Avfuel Welcomes Four Rivers Aviation to Branded Network

Avfuel Corporation has added Four Rivers Aviation to its network of branded FBO locations, effective February 1.

Airport Management Solutions, LLC established Four Rivers Aviation, taking over the previous operation as the new sole FBO at Barkley Regional Airport (KPAH) in West Paducah, Kentucky. The announcement marks AMS’ third Avfuel Network FBO and its fifth location overall.

“AMS has been a valued partner of Avfuel for years and we are excited to be part of its newest venture with Four Rivers Aviation,” said Joel Hirst, senior vice president of sales for Avfuel, “We look forward to providing top-tier fuel and services to West Paducah and its surrounding areas while contributing to AMS’ ongoing growth.”

As a full-service FBO, Four Rivers Aviation offers GPS, ILS and PAPI approaches and comprehensive ground handling and line services.

“AMS has a proven history of successfully managing FBOs and is excited for this new venture,” said Erick Larson, director of business development for AMS, “Our strong partnership with Avfuel will continue to drive enhancements within the aviation community and deliver powerful solutions to our customers.”