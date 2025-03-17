West Star Aviation Debuts Enhanced Studio

West Star Aviation has enhanced its paint and interior design studio at the East Alton, IL (ALN) facility. This redesign aims to encourage clients to engage with West Star’s design team while exploring their new paint or cabin interior projects.

The updated space features improved organization and presentation areas, fostering collaboration between designers and clients.

Spanning 1,850 sq. ft., with an additional customer lounge, the new showroom enables direct ramp access. Clients can fly in and park outside the design studio, eliminating logistical barriers.

The showroom contains a dedicated materials room showcasing a selection of samples. Here, clients can explore a range of carpets, leathers, stitching patterns, veneers and finishing options.

Maddie Pierce, interior and paint designer in East Alton, says, “In an era where our industry has increasingly shifted towards digital renderings and quick visual previews, there’s truly no substitute for visiting our design center and engaging directly with the materials we offer. The array of options available today far surpasses what we’ve seen in past years, introducing a vibrant spectrum that ranges from modern to abstract to contemporary. This evolution has not only expanded our creative horizons but has also made the design process more enjoyable than ever.”