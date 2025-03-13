JSX Secures Approval for Relocation at John Wayne Airport, Enhancing Service to Orange County

Award-winning air carrier JSX announced that the Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved its relocation at John Wayne Airport (JWA) in Orange County, California. This approval paves the way for JSX to transition its operations from ACI Jet’s leasehold on the east side of the airport to Jay’s Aircraft Maintenance leasehold on the west side, with flight operations set to commence on/about March 25, 2025.

The relocation, necessitated by JWA’s Taxiway A, D, and E Reconstruction Project beginning this spring, will see JSX operate from a new base at 3000 Airway Avenue. This move not only ensures continuity of service but also increases JSX’s annual Customer allocation on the airfield, providing expanded access to the air carrier’s hassle-free public charter flights to destinations across the West Coast and beyond – all operated with the quietest jet aircraft at JWA.

“Today’s approval marks a significant milestone for JSX and for Orange County,” says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. “Our new home at John Wayne Airport is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our

partners at JWA, the County of Orange, and local stakeholders who value our model of joyful, simple air travel. I am deeply grateful for the leadership of Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and JWA Airport Director Charlene Reynolds, who worked tirelessly to make this come to fruition. We look forward to continuing to serve as a responsible and innovative member of the Orange County aviation community, providing more travelers with access to our seamless public charter flights on low-noise aircraft.”

JSX utilizes Embraer 135/145 aircraft which are the quietest passenger jets operating at JWA. This relocation underscores JSX’s commitment to minimizing environmental impact while maximizing community benefit.

“This partnership allows JSX to continue operating at John Wayne Airport and demonstrates our commitment to supporting operators who follow the County’s curfew and passenger limits, and fly quieter aircraft,” says Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. “As the County embarks on its $700 million in capital improvements, we remain committed to offering the best options for our millions of customers while protecting what we love about our airport, including our local pilots who call John Wayne Airport home.”

Founded in 2016, JSX provides up to 120 public charter flights daily to 25 business and leisure

destinations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Mexico, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Texas. JSX currently operates 46 ERJ family aircraft and employs over 1,000 crewmembers.