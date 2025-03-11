World Fuel Expands Services with Platinum Business Aviation Centre to Boost Fuel Services at Gold Coast Airport

World Fuel Services (World Fuel), a World Kinect company headquartered in Miami, Florida, announced enhanced services for Platinum Business Aviation Centre (Platinum), a member of Air Elite® by World Fuel network. Over the past six years, World Fuel has provided top-quality fuel and equipment to support Platinum's fixed-base operations (FBO). Starting in March 2025, Platinum will become a World Fuel agent. Platinum’s fuel retailing operations on the business and general aviation apron at Gold Coast Airport (OOL) will be managed and administered by World Fuel, growing its long-term collaboration with Platinum.

This 10-year agreement signifies the next phase of our six-year relationship, with World Fuel managing the fuel retailing at OOL. As part of this agreement, the aviation fuel facilities will undergo upgrades. World Fuel will deliver JIG-compliant aviation fuel training for Platinum’s staff to maintain exceptional quality, safety, and service standards.