Texas Hangar Owner Provides Schweiss with Repeat Business

When it came time to order a door for his new hangar in Godley, Texas, Mike Wagner didn’t hesitate to order a Schweiss Doors bifold liftstrap autolatch door.

The 40-foot by 14-foot bifold liftstrap door has an automatic latch system and remote opener. It was painted red at the factory for Wagner’s new 42-foot by 84-foot hangar.

This marks the second time Wagner placed an order with Schweiss Doors. The first was in 2006, when he purchased a 50-foot by 16-foot bifold strap door with manual latches for his excavation company.

Wagner decided to get back into flying after starting up his own installation business, which took him all over the country. Now his flying is strictly for pleasure in his Mooney M2J.

“I got my license in 1993 and was flying a lot until 2006, working as an installation contractor for Home Depot for 15 years,” Wagner says.

His new hangar sits on his “back 40” farm property with an adjacent grass airstrip. The outside of the bifold door is clad with metal R-panels.

“I found the airplane before I got the hangar done and rented a hangar nearby for a brief time,” Wagner says. “Over time, I should be money ahead, but it’s more for convenience than anything. Hangar rentals are still pretty cheap, running about $400 a month. It’s one of those things you just have to justify.

“I first learned about Schweiss Doors while hanging around airports. This is the second strap door I’ve installed. It turned out perfect and matches my airplane. I loved the first door ever since and never had a single problem with it. I literally never had to adjust it or do anything to is, so I decided to go back to a Schweiss door again. I like how quiet the door is and how nice it looks. I like my new strap latch system without all the cables and springs. There are fewer moving parts.”

Wagner says the installation went off without a hitch.

“The instructions and drawings are very professional and top notch,” he says. “If somebody can’t figure out the instructions, there is a problem.”

Wagner says the people he talked to at Schweiss Doors were very helpful. When he asked for longer bolts and red touch-up paint, they sent it right to him. He said the door arrived in good shape and everything he asked for, Schweiss followed up on.