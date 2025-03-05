Avfuel Funds the Future of Flight With 26th Annual Scholarship Class

Britney Howard, our $1,000 Pilot-in-Training Scholarship recipient, will use her funds to attend Wings Flight School in Lexington, Kentucky.

Howard changed her career path from photography to aviation after a chance encounter with a client at an airport where she was given the opportunity to fly in a personal airplane. With the support of her family, Howard decided to pursue a career as a pilot.

She brings a unique perspective to the industry and hopes to have a positive impact on the aviation community. She is inspired by her children and strives “to show them being a mother doesn’t mean you’re done dreaming or learning.”

“This scholarship means so much to me and my family,” said Howard. “We are so thankful to be selected! I began my journey in aviation a bit unconventionally, as I already had a fully developed career, a husband and four young children. It has been an incredible journey so far in my training, and also incredibly expensive! This is a huge encouragement to me both financially and emotionally. It is acts of kindness and encouragement like this—people willing to give time, money, scholarships, etc.—that keep people like me moving forward on the path to being a professional aviator. I will carry the encouragement from this into the phases of my training to come.”

Kenny Melis of New York, NY, recipient of the $1,500 Pilot-in-Training Scholarship, is driven by a lifelong passion for aviation, and a deep-rooted commitment to professionalism and safety in flight. He was inspired by his mother to pursue his dreams and overcome obstacles.

Melis will attend Air Fleet Training Systems in New Jersey and plans to use the scholarship funds toward tuition fees, essential gear and supplies, and additional certificates. His goal is to become a commercial airline pilot and to launch a private charter service or a small airline. He hopes to inspire future generations—particularly minorities and underserved communities—to explore aviation careers.

Per Melis, becoming a commercial pilot has always been a childhood dream. He is motivated by the desire to experience world culture while connecting people along the way and delivering travelers safely to their destinations

Melis said, “From a private pilot’s license to an airline transport pilot, [my] ultimate goal is to join one of the major airlines while having a different ‘office view’ every time I fly.”

These three recipients of the AVTRIP and Avfuel Pilot-in-Training Scholarships are in addition to another $30,000 awarded in 2024 as part of the Sheltair & Avfuel: Future Takes Flight Scholarship Program, which provides $5,000 scholarships to six aviators.

Applications for the 2025 AVTRIP and Avfuel Pilot-in-Training Scholarships are now available online through September 4, 2025. In addition, the 2025 Sheltair & Avfuel: Future Takes Flight Scholarship applications are available online through August 31, 2025. To read more about these opportunities to fund your aviation education and apply, please visit Avfuel.com/scholarships.