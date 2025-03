Gama Aviation Sees Increasing Business Aviation Traffic Through Sharjah International Airport

Gama Aviation will highlight its commitment to providing best-in-class business aviation services by showcasing its new Fixed Base Operation (FBO) facility at Sharjah International Airport during the inaugural Business Aviation Asia Forum & Expo (BAAFEx) 2025, taking place this week at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Set to open in 2025, Gama Aviation’s Sharjah FBO presents a strategic alternative for business aviation operators particularly with Dubai International Airport reducing slot availability for business jet traffic. Offering round-the-clock operations with zero slot restrictions, the facility ensures efficient turnaround times of 30-40 minutes and a taxi time of only a few minutes. Interestingly, for many BAAFEx attendees, the Sharjah FBO is an optimal technical stop for flights between the Far East, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Gama Aviation’s Sharjah FBO also provides seamless access to the UAE’s Northern Emirates and Downtown Dubai.

“Our Sharjah FBO is already accommodating a growing volume of Asian operators seeking efficiency and convenience. These operators greatly benefit from reduced turnaround times, dedicated fueling, minimal taxi times and zero slot restrictions,” said Tom Murphy, Managing Director of FBO Services at Gama Aviation.

In addition to enhancing the existing operational efficiencies, Gama’s new Sharjah facility will feature premium hangarage capable of accommodating ACJ and BBJ aircraft, competitive lease rates, and licensed engineers providing line maintenance for select airframes.

Celebrating a decade of successful FBO operations in Sharjah, this milestone development underscores Gama Aviation’s commitment to expanding its global network. The company is also set to break ground on another FBO facility in Jersey, Channel Islands, this year, strengthening position in the FBO market.

Attendees at BAAFEx 2025 will have the opportunity to engage with key Gama Aviation executives, including Matt Birch, FBO Manager, Gama Sharjah FBO; and Engin Basyurt, Head of Business Development.

For more information, visit Gama Aviation at Stand No. E11 during BAAFEx 2025.